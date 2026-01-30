Members Only: Palm Beach’s Gale reveals she’s stripped Rosalyn of her title following lewd video

The drama that’s still coming out of Members Only: Palm Beach is truly something, as in a genuinely unexpected turn of events, Gale Brophy has now stripped Rosalyn of her “Queen of Palm Beach” title. That baton has well and firmly been rescinded.

So, what’s the reason behind the sudden change of heart? Well, according to Gale she saw Rosalyn and two fellow co-stars “mocking” the significance of her title during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

As Gale Brophy told Decider, she saw her Members Only: Palm Beach co-stars Rosalyn, Ro-mina and Maria each wearing crowns, and using batons in a suggestive manner.

Gale claims she saw Rosalyn spank Maria with her baton, as well as using it as a horn, something Gale felt looked like she was mimicking a sexual act.

She alleged: “They took the baton, and they’re blowing with it, and they’re doing some graphic things. I’m real Palm Beach. I’ve been there for 40 years. These girls don’t live in Palm Beach other than Hilary [Musser]. Other than Hilary and I, they’re in Miami, Boca, Highland. I take it very personally.”

She added: “They all wore crowns, and they were all playing with the baton in their mouths. And in other places, doing things that are just inappropriate.”

However, Gale still wants their friendship to continue despite everything, saying: “I hope that our friendship will continue, because I really care about her. I really think she’s an incredible, wonderful young woman.

“But I am taking back my crown and I will find, hopefully, someone who is worthy of sharing events again because we need younger girls.”

Gale admitted she found her behaviour “very distasteful” but still hope she’ll take over the crown again, saying: “I actually hope Rosalyn can still be that successor. She’s a great lady and someone that I think the world of. But it was just very distasteful.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Rosalyn Yeller for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.