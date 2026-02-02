Every cosmetic procedure The Traitors cast have had, from Colton’s skin to Maura’s filler

The Traitors season four have had their fair share of transformations since they got famous. From Colton Underwood‘s youthful skin to Maura Higgins‘ lip filler, we looked into the cosmetic procedures that the season four cast have undergone in the last few years.

Colton Underwood

Colton admitted that he regularly suffered from dry eyes in May 2025, which caused blurred vision and discomfort for years. He started suffering with dry eyes after getting LASIK surgery, and opted to use Lumenis OptiLIGHT (IPL) and OptiLIFT technologies.

He had a new treatment which tackles inflammation at the root, Colton claimed, as well as stimulates the muscles. Back when he played for the NFL, Colton had laser eye surgery that reshapes the cornea to correct his sight, which he claims caused the dry eye.

Colton got his hair lasered as it was the “one thing he felt insecure about”. He partnered with a company to tackle hair loss by undergoing a fractional laser treatment for hair loss, explaining how he often suffered from thinning hair in the past.

Maura Higgins

Maura has undergone lip filler and denies plastic surgery. When she was asked how she’s looking so good on The Traitors, she simply replied: “Happiness. Her mum even told The Longford Leader: “She never got plastic surgery ever. She got some lip filler.”

Lisa Rinna

Lisa has had silicone injections in her face, and has done so since her twenties. She has since explored Botox, but had her cheek and fillers dissolved, as well as rhinoplasty and body sculpting. She also had surgical removal of some silicone and scar tissue around 2010.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Candiace regularly gets Botox and fillers, but has denied getting a nose job. Back in 2020, she wrote: “This is the same nose the Lord gave me. Whet I get it done, I’ll take y’all with me to the surgery slab. But WHILE we’re talking about surgeries that NEED to be done…”

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda underwent a tummy tuck and liposuction in late 2024. It was called TriSculpt and was done with Sono Bello, a body-contouring company, saying she “tried everything through diet and exercise to get rid of certain stubborn areas of fat.”

Natalie Anderson

Natalie underwent knee surgery following a concussion and injury, and had intensive, specialized treatment called Cognitive FX to regain her health. During her time on Survivor, she lost almost all of her muscle mass, as well as 35kg of weight.

Kristin Kish

Kristin hasn’t had any confirmed surgery, but did go on a major teeth transformation by getting Invisalign. She wrote: “I’ve been self conscious about certain angles of my teeth for most of my adult life but never thought it was “bad enough” to get them fixed.”

