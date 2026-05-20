It looks like Perfect Match’s Marissa is in a relationship – and people think it’s with DeMari

Perfect Match‘s Marissa gets know DeMari throughout the recent season, and people think they actually stay together. Basically, there’s been some weird clues on social media, from Jimmy Sotos accidentally saying they’re the “winning couple” to her making romantic posts.

The first instance of Marissa appearing to be in a relationship was when she posted a photo smiling on the beach, wearing sunglasses. She wrote, “It’s because I’m looking at him…🖤,” and obviously, she was smiling from ear-to-ear. Whoever it is, I’m genuinely happy for her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •MARISSA GEORGE• (@rissa.george)

Next, we had Jimmy’s weird post, but he claims he’s talking about the challenges. He wrote, “When everybody happy for the winning couple but I’m a sore loser,” in the caption under a video of Marissa and DeMari smiling and hanging out, and people think it’s a spoiler.

Jimmy tried to clear things up and wrote: “THE CHALLENGES!!! I’m not spoiling sh*t lol y’all think I’m trynna get sued???” He also told Marissa and DeMari he’s “sick of y’all” while Marissa commented, “haters were hating hard 🤭,” and DeMari seems to be flirting back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Sotos (@jsotos1)

He replied, “yk I would too if we couldn’t win a challenge 😂.” So, wherever they stand, they’re definitely on speaking terms. Yet, despite his attempts to clear things up, one person wrote, “The episodes haven’t even came out yet….. thanks for the spoiler alert 🤦🏻‍♀️😂.”

They still follow each other on social media, even though Marissa does kiss Love Island USA star Weston Richey, who shares a similar outlook on life. She says she sees potential with him and didn’t exactly hesitate when she was dared to make out with him.

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