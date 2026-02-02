They’re insanely talented, so let’s meet Netflix’s Glitter and Gold: Ice Dancing cast members

Sequins? Drama? Absolutely unreal skating? Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing is Netflix’s three-episode docuseries that drops you into the high-stakes, high-glam world of elite ice dance as the road to Milano Cortina heats up.

And yes, you’ll see the big names, teams who’ve basically been living rent-free in skating fans’ heads for years, plus familiar Olympic icons helping translate the tea, the technique, and the pressure for everyone watching at home.

No need to be an ice dance expert… this cast is so charismatic it’s like you’ll become one by accident!

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team USA (@teamusa)

If you’re picking “main-character energy,” it’s these two.

Chock and Bates are framed as the US favourites in the Olympic build-up, balancing world-class expectations with real-life partnership stuff. They’ve been skating together since 2011, and they’re married, too.

Their style is often described as artistic and fashion-forward, aka the kind of team that makes you want to pause and rewatch a hand detail because it was that crisp.

What you’ll clock in the series is how much of ice dance is chemistry, trust, and nerves management, not just pretty costumes and pretty lines.

Madison explains in episode one how she believes their partnership “gets better with age.”

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piper Gilles (@pipergilles)

Enter Canada’s chaos-in-the-best-way duo.

Gilles and Poirier are longtime partners and are presented as major rivals in the Olympic hunt, known for big creative swings and programs that lean into storytelling.

A fun detail the doc leans into is how their identity isn’t “cookie-cutter.” And that’s kind of the point… they’re here to be memorable, not safe!

If you love the performance side of skating, they’re your people.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GUILLAUME CIZERON (@guillaume_cizeron)

This pairing is the doc’s “wait, WHAT?” duo.

They hail from France, and Guillaume is portrayed as a superstar return-to-competition story.

He’s coming back after previously stepping away, now with Laurence as a new partner.

The series positions them as instant disruptors, because a new team at this level changes the whole chessboard.

The Netflix show doesn’t totally ignore the drama either… it briefly nods to the off-ice controversy surrounding past partnerships and the disciplinary fallout tied to the switch, but it’s very much framed as background tea, not the main storyline

Tara Lipinski and Adam Rippon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski)

Think of these two as your glamorous besties on the couch who actually know what a twizzle sequence is.

Traitors US star Lipinski and Rippon appear as commentators, adding what the skating world calls “context”, but in regular folk terms.

They’re there to help you catch the difference between “pretty” and “medal-worthy,” plus the emotional stakes when teams are building programs and peaking at the right time.

Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabeau Levito (@isabeau.levito)

While the docuseries is centred on ice dance couples, IMDb lists Glenn and Levito as two more who are making featured appearances, so expect them as part of the wider skating universe the show dips into.

Their presence is a reminder that the Olympic lead-up is a whole ecosystem… different disciplines, shared pressure, and a very small world where everyone’s chasing the same calendar.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.