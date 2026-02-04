Choi Mina Sue reveals she suffered a heartbreaking loss before Single’s Inferno

Choi Mina Sue opened up about a heartbreaking loss before Single’s Inferno, which led to her journalling through the pain. She shared the news on her YouTube channel, revealing that she first “started journalling because she was struggling mentally.”

She shared the news a year ago, which would have been just before the Netflix show began filming. Mina Sue said: “My grandma actually passed away so I’ve, sort of, not been in the right head space to be doing a podcast or sharing too much on social media.”

Mina Sue went on to say her grandmother passed away a year ago, which would be a couple of years ago now, on Christmas. She said: “Instead of talking to people, as much as it has been helpful to me, I can actually share my feelings and everything that’s going on.”

She added that, by speaking to others instead of writing her feelings down, “too many people know her personal situation” and it leads to her “oversharing” her problems. “What I need is a space or a person to tell someone or something that I’m going through,” she said.

Mina Sue went on to explain that she didn’t feel like opening up to her close friends as she “doesn’t want to trigger any negativity”. She later continued: “The best means for me to project all of my emotions or my negativity, and all of my toxic thoughts.”

“I started this journal as it’s the best self-care I could think of. We all have our own versions of negativity and I felt like denying that was sort of pressuring me more to constantly be a good person, but it reminded me you don’t need to be perfect,” Mina Sue wrote.

