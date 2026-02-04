Meredith’s husband, Seth Marks, breaks his silence on *that* wild RHOSLC airplane incident

If you’ve been watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City lately, you already know the fandom has basically turned into a full-time investigative unit over one thing – Plane-gate.

The chaos happened off-camera, which means we’re left piecing together confessionals, reunion claims, and the cast’s very different versions of events.

What we do know is that it all traces back to a group trip, a rumour that hit a little too close to home for Meredith Marks, and a flight where tensions apparently went off the scale.

People are obsessed with what went down on that plane

The “airplane incident” has become RHOSLC’s most debated moment of the season precisely because cameras weren’t rolling during the flight home from the cast trip tied to their Below Deck Down Under crossover.

So instead of footage, we got a patchwork of accounts and the gaps are where the internet thrives.

The friction apparently started when Britani Bateman repeated TikTok allegations about Seth Marks allegedly having a “mistress,” and Meredith was not in the mood to play telephone with her marriage.

From there, the stories split. Several castmates described Meredith as extremely upset even before boarding and said the energy stayed intense on the plane, with claims of loud venting and Britani feeling publicly humiliated.

Meredith, meanwhile, maintained she didn’t directly engage with Britani, framing it as venting to Lisa Barlow rather than a full-on confrontation.

And then there’s the detail that keeps getting repeated because it’s so visual. Britani said she returned to her seat to find wine on it, right as things allegedly escalated during descent and that it was too late to change seats or start filming without causing even more drama.

Even after landing, the vibe sounded grim. Some RHOSLC ladies, like Angie K, said Britani was sobbing and being comforted, while Lisa admitted she needed space, and (iconically) was listening to Kendrick Lamar.

All in all, Meredith concluded multiple times that if she’d gotten that heated, surely an air marshal would’ve been called to attend to her.

Seth broke his silence on the drama

While Meredith has addressed the situation on-screen and in cast discussions, Seth has mostly been kept at the edge of the storyline, despite being the person whose name sparked the whole chain reaction.

When Reality Shrine reached out to Seth Marks for comment on the airplane incident, he replied exclusively with a message that feels… extremely Seth:

“A wise soul once told me, believe nothing you hear and only half of what you see.”

By the looks of Seth’s reply, he’s definitely not feeding the group chat. And honestly? Considering how much of Plane-gate is built on second-hand retellings, his line kind of nails the core problem: everyone’s arguing about an incident the audience couldn’t actually watch unfold.

It also lands differently given the wider context of the season. The cheating chatter didn’t just live on TikTok, it became a storyline that Meredith and Seth have had to repeatedly swat away, including in the broader swirl of speculation about their marriage.

And if RHOSLC has taught us anything, it’s this: the truth usually sits somewhere between “I blacked out and remember nothing” and “it spiralled for hours.”

Either way, Seth’s stance is clear, he’s not here to litigate Plane-gate… he’s here to remind everyone to keep a little side-eye handy.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.