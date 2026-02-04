Can anyone actually visit the Single’s Inferno island and where even is it based?

It literally looks like it's in the middle of nowhere

The Single’s Inferno island is designed so that cast members want to leave it enough to head to Paradise with a love interest. Something I need to know though, is whether just anyone can go and visit the island, and where it even is, because it feels majorly deserted.

Can anyone visit the Single’s Inferno island?

The island, Saseungbong-do, is sometimes accessible via boat from Incheon, but it is privately owned and sometimes restricted. It is an uninhabited island, often visited by locals for camping and fishing, and you can get there by boat, costing around £50 per person.

It is accessible for anyone to visit and isn’t strictly forbidden to go to. The 4km-long island has sandy beaches and pine and oak forests, and is usually visited so people can go camping, sea fishing, and relaxing. However, it’s best to go in summer, when boats run regularly.

Anyone wanting to go is advised to contact the area board ahead, if they’re wanting to go during off-season. As for the hotels that are used for Paradise, they can also be stayed in by anyone, such as the Paradise Hotel in Incheon, and it looks like such a vibe.

It’s based in an area that’s hard to get to

The island where Single’s Inferno is filmed is based in Jawol-myeon, Ongjin County, near Incheon, South Korea. Visitors can access it by taking a ferry from Incheon’s Coastal Passenger Terminal at Yeonan Pier, and going to the Jawol-do Island, before getting a water taxi.

