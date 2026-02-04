Single’s Inferno star Choi Si-hun is now married to one of the most successful K-pop stars

Single’s Inferno season one star Choi Si-hun was left heartbroken by his co-star Song Ji-a, but he’s since found love and is now married to Ailee, one of the most successful K-pop stars in all of South Korea.

Ailee has won over 40 awards, and is currently worth a whopping $12 million, and is regarded as one of the most renowned K-pop artists of this generation. So, how exactly did she and Choi Si-hun meet after his heartbreak on Single’s Inferno? Let’s find out!

The pair were first introduced by friends, with Ailee sharing on a Korean talk show that neither of them were interested in each other romantically when they first met.

She explained: “We were just hanging out. But the more I got to talk to him, and got to, you know, get to know him better, I realized what a good person he was.

“As we got to talking, we both kind of realized at the same time, like, ‘Oh, shoot. I think I’m going to marry him.’ And he knew, ‘I think I’m going to get married to this girl.’ We both had that feeling. So I decided to get to know him a little better.”

The pair then went in their first date together in 2023, with Ailee again explaining how that moment was the turning point in their relationship, recalling: “It was during the concert when we became a couple. He didn’t ‘ask me out’ or anything.

“It was kind of chilly and I had his jacket over my knees. We were enjoying the music and, like, I put my hands inside the jacket. And we kind of, like, touched. Our hands kind of touched and… I didn’t move. So while everybody was like dancing and singing along, my face was red.”

Then in November 2024 the pair announced their engagement, with her agency A2Z Entertainment making a statement on their behalf: “Ailee will be marrying actor-turned-businessman Choi Si-hun on April 20th of next year. The two met through an acquaintance and have been dating for about a year.

“Ailee and Choi Si-hun promised to get married to each other in May of this year with affection and deep trust. After deciding to get married, the couple also received blessings from both sets of parents and families.

“And they would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans who have sent congratulations and support since the news of their relationship was made public.”

Ailee also posted her own statement, writing: “Thanks to all the love and support you’ve given me over the years, I’ve grown into the person I am today. Now, I’ve met someone with whom I want to share that love, and I’ve decided to get married.

“He’s someone who has given me a shoulder to lean on and has made me feel supported. His understanding and consideration made me realize I want to spend the rest of my life with him.”

As for how Single’s Inferno star Choi Si-hun proposed to Ailee, she revealed that one of YouTuber friends asked for help to review a video she’d just uploaded. But halfway though the video, Choi Si-hun had included various messages to her from her friends and family alongside one from him.

She emotionally recalled: “I couldn’t stop crying. It was so touching. And now, I guess my single life has officially ended!” The pair officially tied the knot in April 2025.

