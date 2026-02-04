The real reason Members Only: Palm Beach’s Taja always wanted to be on a reality show

Exclusive: Taja Abitbol revealed why she’s always wanted to be on a reality show like Members Only: Palm Beach. You might think it’s because she wanted to be famous, but she’s actually had a secret plan that it would be a stepping stone to get her on another show.

She told Reality Shrine how going on the reality series “hasn’t changed her” because she’s “already known what it’s like to be in the limelight.” And as Members Only: Palm Beach was her first appearance on a show, “being on Netflix gives you huge visibility.”

The reason why she’s always dreamed of being on a reality show? Well, it’s because she wants to appear on Dancing With The Stars one day. It’s true that people who got famous on a reality series have been asked to join, such as Whitney and Jen from Mormon Wives.

Taja explained how the show is definitely “good for brand-building,” but that she’s already a busy woman who barely has time to talk to any of her co-stars. She told us: “I would definitely love to do something like the gaming reality shows, like The Traitors US.”

“There’s a lot of things I want to do but it’s always been my dream to do Dancing With The Stars. My whole life, I wanted to get on a reality show just so I could be on that show. The audience wants to see more of me,” Taja continued to reveal.

She’s even up for going on Strictly Come Dancing, especially because there’s been no confirmation of a season two of Members Only: Palm Beach, or a reunion, so far. For now, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that we see Taja strutting her stuff on the dance floor!

