Members Only: Palm Beach’s Taja claps back at *those* Marshall’s heels spotted at her party

Exclusive: Taja Abitbol has sat down with Reality Shrine to talk all things Members Only: Palm Beach, and addressed that photo going round of the rich elite wearing high-street brand Marshall’s heels at her glamorous birthday party. She’s adamant it was not her!

There was glitter, feathers and glamour everywhere at Taja’s big bash, and a month since the new reality show hit Netflix, people still cannot stop discussing the Marshall’s tag that camera crews zoomed into, which appear to be on someone’s feet at her event.

With a $1 million membership for Mar-a-Lago, it’s no secret these ladies are loaded, so it was quite a shock for the millionaire cast to be seen in anything less than designer. But according to Taja, she “can go either way” when it comes to high street or designer.

Taja exclusively told Reality Shrine: “Palm Beach is even more glamorous than it shows on the series. It’s just a lifestyle, with all of the invites I get to parties. I like a high street brand, I can do both, but I have a very specific taste, so I can go either way.”

She continued: “Some people don’t look good in non-designer, I’m very versatile. [As for the Marshall’s tag], that wasn’t me. I’m very into my designer shoes. Sometimes I wear stripper heels because I love to be extra tall, but that wasn’t me.”

“If it was me, I would have been smart enough to take that sticker off,” Taja added. This is not the first time something that regular people do has been spotted on the so-called ‘rich’ show, as a bottle of Josh was featured on the table during the etiquette session.

Marshall’s gold heels are priced at around $39.99, while the cast’s net worths are in the millions. One viewer said: “They’ve also been seen drinking Josh, not a bad wine AT ALL, but it’s $9.99 at Kroger. Also lucite stripper shoes on the ultra elite? Sure.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.