All the Single’s Inferno cast members who have openly admitted to getting plastic surgery

I can't believe how different they look

The cast of Single’s Inferno have undergone some serious plastic surgery procedures in there time, and whilst a lot of them have had huge transformations, they’ve not always admitted to ever going under the knife.

However, there are some cast members who have been more open, so let’s see the work they’ve admitted to having had done.

Lee Si An

Lee Si An posted a YouTube video after her time on Single’s Inferno, where she admitted the getting two plastic surgery procedures done including a nose job prior to the show alongside a mini contour face surgery.

She emphasised however that her surgery was not corrective jaw surgery, and that the mini contour surgery was very minor.

As for other reasons aside from surgery why her appearance has changed, she explained: “I’ve also lost a lot of weight. Of course I look different from when I first appeared on TV. Honestly, there probably aren’t many people whose past is as traceable online as mine.”

Song Ji A

Single’s Inferno cast member Song Ji A has also had quite a transformation thanks to plastic surgery, however despite her lips looking significantly bigger she insisted she’s never had filler in them.

She explained: “I use lip liner and overline it.” She did however admit to having a nose job when she was 17, but that that was the only surgery she’s ever had.

Song Ji A also addressed speculation she has had surgery on her eyes, saying: “There was an assumption that I got eye surgery, but if I did it, then my eyes would be symmetrical.”

When asked if she has any plans to “fix” her “asymmetrical eye size”, she honestly responded: “Many people told me I look weird. I’m hurt. But I think it’s as attractive [as my] Busan accent, so I’m not willing to fix it.”

