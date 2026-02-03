All the biggest Single’s Inferno cast member transformations of all time

The cast members of Single’s Inferno have undergone some intense transformations, with some admitting to having had plastic surgery, whilst others have remained silent.

So, let’s have a look at some of the biggest transformations that have come out of the show, alongside if they’ve said anything about getting work done.

Lee Da Hee

Whilst host Lee Da Hee is more of a panelist than a cast member, she’s also had a huge transformation and looks completely different from when she was younger, she looks like a different person!

Kim A Rin

Kim A Rin can be seen looking very differently in her high school pictures than she did on Single’s Inferno, although hers is one of the more subtle cast transformations.

Whilst she has never confirmed to having any plastic surgery, it does look as though her lips are bigger and her nose thinner, however both could also be achieved through makeup.

Choi Seo Eun

Choi Seo Eun also had a major glow up before appearing on Single’s Inferno, although out of everyone on the list she looks the most like herself still, and again has never confirmed to having any surgery.

Lee Si An

Lee Si An posted a YouTube video after her time on Single’s Inferno where she admitted the getting a nose job prior to the show alongside a mini contour face surgery. She emphasised however that her surgery was not corrective jaw surgery, and that the mini contour surgery was very minor.

Song Ji A

Single’s Inferno cast member Song Ji A has also had quite a transformation, however despite her lips looking significantly bigger she insisted she’s never had lip filler.

She explained: “I use lip liner and overline it.” She did however admit to having a nose job when she was 17, but that that was the only surgery she’s ever had.

Kim Min-gee

Out of the Single’s Inferno cast member transformations, Kim Min-gee’s has to be the most shocking, if the pictures are true.

In the alleged picture of Kim Ming-gee she’s seen looking very different, with some speculating that she’s also had jaw surgery to set her jaw back, alongside chin surgery to make her chin come forward, as well as a lower blepharoplasty, which is a surgery on your eyelids.

However, others have pointed out that getting even basic orthodontic work such as braces can drastically change the appearance of your face without having any surgery done, and if Kim Min-gee was going through puberty when she got braces that would also affect her appearance.

