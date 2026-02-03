Ben Robinson called off his wedding before Below Deck Down Under, but who was his fiancée?

Chef Ben Robinson is back again for Below Deck Under, but back in 2024 he called off his engagement to his fiancée, Kiara Cabral, so what happened between them?

Ben and Kiara first met in 2016 through mutual friends but the pair didn’t get together back then, as Ben told Us Weekly: “Kiara and I met about seven years ago through mutual friends. The stars had not quite aligned for us back then. I was on a Below Deck roller coaster, and she was too young and too skeptical for that racket. But we remained friends.”

The pair started dating around 2019, with Ben recalling: “We actually started dating just before the pandemic, and she moved in with me. We started living and working together. We were absolutely inseparable, and it felt right. In fact, over the last four years we have spent less than 20 days apart.”

Below Deck Down Under star Ben Robinson and his ex-fiancée Kiara Cabral had a 17 year age gap between them, with Ciara being 28 when she started dating a then 41 year old Ben.

The pair got engaged in 2023 with Ben posting at the time that he felt like the “luckiest man alive.”

However, just one year later Ben revealed that he and Kiara had decided to separate entirely and call off their relationship.

He wrote in a statement at the time: “Hey guys, I hope everyone’s had a wonderful summer. I have missed being in touch with you, but I’m finally able to share my adventures. You will understand, it’s been difficult. I am no longer getting married.”

Ben explained that it was a mutual choice, adding: “We have decided to go our separate ways, and I think that this is the best decision for both of us.

“I would rather not discuss the reasons behind these decisions, but I feel it’s important for me to express my circumstances. With any luck my grievances will be overshadowed by the support of my loyal followers, friends and family.”

