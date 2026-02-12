Here’s the real reason Love Is Blind engagement rings are usually round or oval-shaped

Love Is Blind‘s engagement rings are provided by production to the cast members looking to get married, and there’s actually a reason they’re usually round or oval-shaped. It’s been revealed that the casting crew typically provide classic-cut rings to those who propose.

If you pay attention to the rings on the Netflix dating show, you’ll notice there’s a few square-shaped rings, but that most are not that extravagant, and that’s because the budget sits in the mid-range, at around $3K to 6K, according to the founder of jewellery brand Abelini.

Jewellery expert and Abelini founder Nilesh Rakholia said: “Based on engagement rings in previous seasons, I’d suspect the budgets for Love Is Blind rings sit in the mid-range, probably around $3,000–$6,000. The rings are high enough quality to feature solid diamonds.”

They revealed that the rings are typically “classic cuts, and visually striking settings, but they aren’t extravagant, which makes sense for a show supplying multiple participants while keeping consistency across couples.” There’s also a budget for the rings on the show.

“Because the show provides rings within a set selection and budget, designers focus on maximum visual impact. That’s why we often see classic cuts like oval and round brilliant, halo settings that make stones appear larger, and metals like yellow or white gold,” they said.

With the proposals not paying for the ring personally, it’s believed that it doesn’t change anything emotionally. Nilesh said: “Research shows that spending more doesn’t automatically create more emotional attachment. On the show, couples can focus on the meaning.”

They continued: “In a broader engagement culture, there’s still a lot of social expectation to ‘spend a lot,’ but studies suggest recipients value thoughtfulness, style, and symbolism more than cost. The Love Is Blind model highlights that emotional meaning matters far more.”

