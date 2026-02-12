Tyler claims Kevan admitted to her that he wasn’t ready for marriage in Love Is Blind pods

The love triangle between Kevan, Tyler and Keya was very messy entirely because of Kevan’s doing, and now the three of them have spoken out about their experience.

Speaking to Tudum, Tyler claims that Kevan admitted to her that he wasn’t actually ready for marriage yet during their time in the Love Is Blind pods.

Tyler recalled: “When I looked in the mirror, time slowed down, and it was like, ‘Would you ever tolerate this outside of this environment?’ And the answer was no.”

Tyler decided to ask Kevan his thoughts on the situation, explaining: “I asked him, ‘Kevan, what would you do if you were me?’”

She then claims that Kevan admitted that he wasn’t actually ready for marriage, with Tyler thinking about how it “hadn’t been between Keya and me. You’ve been fighting battles with yourself this whole time over whether you should even be a husband.”

Tyler says she knew in that moment that she had to leave the experiment completely, saying: “My life is full. I have a beautiful home. I have a good life to go back to.

“Before the experiment if you would’ve asked me what the worst-case scenario of my life was, I would’ve told you, ‘dying alone'”, with Taylor set on finding her future partner by any means.

She added: “And then I met the means, and I was like, ‘wait a minute, not by any means.’”

However, Kevan strongly disagrees that he’s not ready for marriage, declaring: “I was ready to be a husband, but I don’t know if I was ready to be that person for Tyler at that moment.” Drama!

