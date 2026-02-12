This huge Love Is Blind editing error proves just how staged the pod conversations really are

We all know that Love Is Blind is staged, or shall we say heavily produced, to some degree right, but it turns out there was a huge editing error right at the start we all missed.

Literally just 28 minutes into the very first episode we can see Alex sitting with a can of White Claw. I won’t lie seeing a drink in its natural state and not in the iconic Love Is Blind gold goblets really threw me for a loop.

Now, whilst it hasn’t been disclosed there have been more name drop mentions of brands this season of Love Is Blind, such as In-N-Out, so it could be that Netflix decided to collaborate with White Claw and permitted it to be on the show in its original packaging.

Usually the goblets are used to help reduce editing errors so the volume of liquid in the glass isn’t constantly changing, but it seems that the Love Is Blind goblet was actually the thing creating the error this time around.

One second when the camera pans to Alex he’s sat with his White Claw can, and then the next a gold goblet has been replaced in his hand instead, and genuinely in every shot it keeps switching back between the two.

It seems that during these scenes he must have had a different beverage in the goblet and as they were cutting different parts of the conversation he and Ashley were having it meant it kept changing.

Once you see it you won’t be able to unsee it, and it does make you think about just how much they edit the structure of their conversations.

