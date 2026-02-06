Here’s where Single’s Inferno’s most iconic stars of all time are now

Some have had majorly controversial moments post-show

Love them out loud or stan quietly behind your screen, Single’s Inferno has gifted the world some truly iconic reality TV personalities.

From heart-melting Paradise dates to social media deep dives and post-show drama, these cast members have kept us tweeting, posting and obsessing.

The dating show’s mix of mystery, emotion and eye candy has turned once-ordinary singles into global social media sensations. So, let’s see what the most popular Single’s Inferno stars are up to now.

Song Ji-a

Remember Song Ji-a? She was the season one It-girl who captured multiple hearts.

Post-Inferno, she and partner Kim Hyeon-joong didn’t stay together long, and romance rumours quietly fizzled out as both focused on their own paths.

After the show, Song Ji-a faced a wave of public scrutiny that led to a heartfelt apology moment shared online.

This real-world drama may have been messy, but it showed fans how life after reality TV can be far from perfect, especially when you’re navigating fame and private feelings all at once.

Lee Gwan-hee

Lee Gwan-hee exploded onto screens in season three with his laid-back charm and athletic energy.

He and Choi Hye-seon made one of that season’s most talked-about Paradise couples, and though the relationship didn’t stay in full swing once filming wrapped, Gwan-hee remains a favourite.

Since then, he’s kept his public persona alive with social posts and YouTube content, including candid commentary on the dating show’s later seasons that’s sparked debate among literally everyone?!

Cho Min-ji

Cho Min-ji gave us so many emotional Inferno moments, from vulnerability to determination… she was truly relatable.

After season three, Min-ji hasn’t vanished like some summer fling, she’s kept building her personal brand, focusing on her career goals outside of TV, and continuing to post content that people adore.

There’s something about her journey from reality TV island vibes to real-world ambition that keeps us rooting for her.

Dex

Dex, aka Kim Jin-young, first appeared on Single’s Inferno in one of the most buzzed-about entries in recent seasons, quickly winning hearts with his laid-back charm and humanity.

Unlike some cast members who quietly fade after their season, Dex has worked his reality TV fame into a wider media presence.

Now a recurring host and commentator on later seasons, he bridges the gap between contestant and mentor vibe, and remains one of the franchise’s most recognisable and loved figures.

Yuk Jun-Seo

If you stan Single’s Inferno for those emotionally complex love stories, Yuk Jun-Seo was one of the most talked-about faces of season four.

He and Lee Si-an surprisingly chose to leave the island together, sparking endless theories and wishful shipping online.

Off-screen, the reality TV romance didn’t fully turn into an IG-official couple.

In a post-show appearance on The Manager, Jun-Seo was asked if they were still dating, and he plainly said no, explaining they’re more like close friends or even “like brother and sister” now. Ouch.

These days, Jun-Seo has leaned into his visual art and creative world. Per his IG, he’s hosted exhibitions and continues his painting work. Meanwhile, his bond with Si-an remains friendly and supportive rather than romantic!

