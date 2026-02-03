They left Single’s Inferno together, so what happened to Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo?

They were *the* couple of season four

While every Single’s Inferno stan is likely hooked on working out who’s going to go to Paradise with who in season five, there are some people keen to find out what’s going down with season four stars Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo these days.

It’s been a minute since Single’s Inferno season four gave us that finale pairing.

Lee Si-an chose Yuk Jun-seo, and they walked off Inferno side-by-side. And of course, the second the credits rolled, the real game began.

People were tracing Instagram crumbs right after the show. And the way both of them kept serving main-character visuals, it’s easy to see why people still can’t let this one go. So… what’s actually true, and what’s just wishful shipping?

Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo left together

Let’s rewind. In the season four finale, Si-an picked Jun-seo, and they were one of the endgame couples who exited Inferno as a pair.

Part of why their storyline hit so hard is that it wasn’t just “cute dates in Paradise.”

People watched Si-an weigh chemistry, comfort, and that emotional push-pull she openly seemed drawn to, while Jun-seo came off intense, private, and really compelling.

Marie Claire even framed him as the choice that delivered the “emotional rollercoaster” Si-an said she wanted.

At the end of season four, Si-an said: “It was a real whirlwind… I felt a really wide range of emotions whenever I was with Jun-seo… Eventually, those emotions reassured me that I wanted him.”

Where are they now?

Okay, deep breath… as of their post-show interview moments, they’re not publicly claiming to be dating.

On the variety show The Manager, Jun-seo answered a direct “are you still together?” question with a clear no, saying they’re friends now and “like brother and sister,” reports Koreaboo.

Si-an also reportedly described their dynamic as close, like an oppa-dongsaeng relationship, staying in touch and eating together. It gave very “we’re good, just not romantic” vibes.

That said, the internet being the internet, some drama followed, like debates over deleted photos and whether the romance was “for the cameras.”

What they’re focusing on post-Inferno

If you’re wondering what they’re doing instead of feeding couple content, it appears to be their careers, glow-ups, and staying booked.

Si-an is a working model. Marie Claire notes she’s appeared in ads for major brands like Samsung Galaxy, FILA, New Balance, and COSRX.

Her Instagram presence is very “it-girl who has places to be,” and she’s clearly leaning into all the fashion and beauty momentum.

Single’s Inferno alum Jun-seo, meanwhile, is firmly in his arts era. Marie Claire describes him as a visual artist focused largely on drawing andpainting, and notes his solo exhibition “Cranium” in Seoul.

His IG also reads like a moodboard of modelling gigs, studio life, shows, and creative output.

