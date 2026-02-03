The whopping amounts Jimmy and Devin spent on their hair transplants after Love Is Blind

Jimmy Presnell and Devin Buckley both underwent hair transplants after Love Is Blind, and splashed some serious cash to do so. But, who ended up paying the most and how did each of their experiences go? Let’s find out!

Jimmy – $11k

Love Is Blind star Jimmy Presnell underwent a hair transplant just over one year ago, and genuinely it’s changed his entire look.

He shared more about the procedure and his reasons for getting it on TikTok, alongside why he opted to get the hair transplant done in America rather than abroad.

He explained: “I decided to stay in the states for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do. But there’s a lot of things that come with that, and I’ll explain that as well.”

The Love Is Blind star decided to get his transplant done with Solve Clinics in Chicago, and revealed that they charge $5 per individual hair graft.

He explained: “They charge roughly $5 a graft. I had a little over 2,000 grafts, I think 2,100 or 2,200. So roughly 10, 11 grand for the procedure.”

As for why he opted for the more expensive procedure procedure in America compared to places like Turkey, he explained: “When I was going through the evaluation process, I was getting quotes anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000.

“It included flights, it included hotels, all that good stuff, but there was no ongoing consultation or talking to your surgeon. So they just pretty much send you home after the surgery. You don’t really have any type of relationship.”

He’s also been doing platelet rich plasma injections to help boost his results, saying: “I have been doing PRP, which I’ve made some videos on that and what that kind of entails, and those typically run anywhere from $400 to $600.” In total Jimmy spent almost $11k on his entire hair transplant.

Devin – Up to $7k

Devin has his transplant in August 2025 with Vita Clinic in Turkey, which charges anywhere from $1,500 to $7k depending on the technique used.

Devin explained the reason for wanting the hair transplant, recalling: “I was nervous because, I wanna say for four or five years now, I started to see my hair getting thinner. was just worried that if I got on the show, the women that I interact with, when they finally see me, they’ll notice it.”

Devin explained that he’d been using spray on hair fibres to hide his hair loss, highlighting his hairline and thinning crown as the most problematic areas.

He added: “I’m going to do something super vulnerable right now. I think I’ve done a pretty good job at hiding how bad it has gotten, over the course of these past three or four years.”

The transplant took six hours, and the most recent update we’ve got from Devin was two months after his procedure where he revealed he’s in the “shedding” phase.

He wrote: “Right now I’m in the ‘shedding’ or ‘shock’ phase this is where all the transplanted hairs fall out, but don’t worry (even though I was lol) this is normal and the hair will start to grow back from month three until the final results in month 12 so I’m going to continue to trust the process!!”

Hopefully we’ll get another update soon so we can see how much progress he’s made. It’s also worth noting that whilst Vita Clinic states their most expensive price for a hair transplant on their website is $7k, Devin made several videos with the clinic, so it’s possible he may have had the procedure for a discounted cost or even for free.

Regardless of whether he paid full price for his hair transplant or not, Jimmy paid the most for his due to having it done in the United States, and one year on since he got his it honestly looks incredible.

