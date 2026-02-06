Choi Mina Sue reveals she had an ‘identity crisis’ before going on Single’s Inferno

Choi Mina Sue has revealed she was going through an identity crisis a year before Single’s Inferno came out on Netflix. She’s been criticised for her daring actions to steal people’s men on the dating show, but she’s always been open about figuring out who she is.

She said on a YouTube video, around the same time filming took place: “I’ve struggled with an identity crisis my entire life and things are clearing up a bit more right now, but I had one of my biggest identity crises when I went to an international school.”

Choi explained how, she was born in Sydney, Australia, and then her and her family moved to Korea, where she went to Korean public school. “That’s where I was viewed as very, very Korean and then I moved to Canada, the States, and I was exposed to these areas.”

“When I went there, I was considered an international kid, so I was a Korean that was good at English. But then all of a sudden, when I came to Korea, I attended an international school, I was suddenly viewed as someone who was not too American enough,” she said.

She added: “There were kids that looked like me that were Korean that were fluent in English, but were more American than I. I didn’t relate to them at all. They were speaking English, they were Korean, but I was so confused by who I was all of a sudden.”

Mina Sue revealed that she had a third round of identity crisis when she later went to college. “After experiencing international school, I was ready to finally be with my people, with mixed, diverse people that were speaking English, and we’ll connect that way,” she hoped.

However, she felt that college was a very “cliquey place” and that she “struggled to find her place” there. “I remember one of my Asian-American friends calling me a fob, I don’t take it offensively because I was literally fresh off the boat,” Mina Sue said.

