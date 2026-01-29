People accuse Netflix of editing scenes on Single’s Inferno to make Choi Mina Sue look bad

Choi Mina Sue is either completely loving the drama or she’s been getting a bad edit from Netflix, and people are blaming the platform. There’s a huge divide over whether she really is that greedy for the men, and loves to steal them, or if the editing has caused the chaos.

For starters, there’s been loads of cut-out scenes, such as the one where Kim Min Gee flirted in the pool with Seung Il, which was removed altogether. She’s since said it was her favourite and most memorable part of their date in Paradise, but editors thought to leave it out.

One person wrote: “I think the producers have edited the show well. The reaction was always there when I wanted it to be. Great job!” Another said: “Had to watch her [Choi Mina Sue] since the production love to highlight her that much for drama factor.”

Her friend has already claimed Mina Sue went in with a role, but former cast members are adamant it’s not scripted or that they’re not even given directions in any way. And while it’s not necessarily scripted, the producers have a choice over what to include in the cuts.

The panel has described Mina Sue as an “alpha” for her bold moves, such as whispering in Seung il’s ear that she wants to go on a date with him. A viewer wrote: “Man, I just hope Mina Sue got compensated A LOT for doing this show, because her IG is flooded with hate.”

People are particularly divided over that pool scene that didn’t make it to season three, as they think Min-gee is more into him than he is into her. And obviously, he has a slight interest in Mina Sue, as do most of the guys, so he could pivot to her.

Reality Shrine has contacted Netflix for comment.

