Inside Singles Inferno’s wild schedule that takes days of filming on an uninhabited island

Ok, this is sounding less and less like a vacation

If the concept of Single’s Inferno hadn’t grabbed your attention already, a quick idea of the Netflix show’s absolutely wild filming schedule might just hook you.

Singles Inferno is onto its fifth season in 2026, and we’re all dying to know who ends up with who. And, whether Kim Min-gee and Song Seung Il are really getting together, and if Choi Mina-Sue is really being herself on-screen?!

As more and more episodes are released, we’re having to wait and see which couples are endgame and which are just flirting for a chance at heading to Paradise. And as the newbies take over our screens, let’s delve into what the filming schedule looked like and how long it actually goes on for…

How many days is Singles Inferno filmed over?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Sue Choi (@minadori222)

Back in 2022, the producers of the show answered people’s burning questions.

Given how some of the Netflix show’s contestants caught feelings quickly, the producers were asked: “Was the whole experience really only nine days total?”

Speaking to Tudum, Kim Jae-won said: “We actually did film for nine days between the end of June to the beginning of July.”

So, it turns out that the connections are formed in literally just over a week?!

During their time on the show, it doesn’t seem to be a walk in the park for the cast, either. The contestants have to tackle Inferno challenges like harvesting local ingredients and making lunch together.

Only if they’re lucky enough to win a contest and get over to Paradise do they get to eat luxury meals and stay in stunning accommodation.

Single’s Inferno is filmed on an island

Best guys on the show in terms of personality but y’all are not ready for that conversation#SinglesInferno5 pic.twitter.com/zBMyWEA6hv — 🌻 (@ririndrama) January 28, 2026

Single’s Inferno season five promised “much more diverse romantic arcs and unforgettable personalities.” And, it’s giving just that.

The reality TV show’s drama literally has everyone hooked. And, it’s all set between the glamorous Paradise locations and the stunning backdrop of an uninhabited island.

Per Tudum, filming for the show takes place on an island called Saseungbong-do. It’s an uninhabited island on the west coast of South Korea.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.