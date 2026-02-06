It’s filled with the most insane challenges, so how long did it take to film Beast Games?

The crew had to go to wild lengths to bring us this show

If Beast Games looks like it was filmed in a blur of adrenaline, sleep deprivation and ‘surely not’ moments, that’s because… it kind of was.

Season two of Beast Games takes everything we all loved in season one and dials it all the way up – as if that was even possible?!

We’re talking bigger sets, higher stakes, and challenges that feel less like TV tasks and more like social experiments with fireworks.

All of that makes one question unavoidable… just how long did it take to film all of this madness? The answer isn’t as simple as a single number. But once you zoom out and look at the scale of production, the timeline makes total sense!

How long did it take to film Beast Games season two?

From an industry perspective, Beast Games season two followed a surprisingly tight but intense filming schedule for a show of its size.

Production officially began in early summer 2025, with cameras rolling in June and filming wrapping by late August 2025, a milestone publicly confirmed by MrBeast himself when the season completed shooting, per The Wrap.

That puts the total filming window at roughly two and a half months, which, in reality TV terms, is both ambitious and carefully planned.

That time frame covers the entire production process, not just the days contestants were actively competing.

Behind the scenes, filming is layered with challenge resets, safety checks, pick-ups, interviews and contingency shoots that all need time.

Contestants themselves have shared that their personal experience inside the game was significantly shorter, with one describing close to two weeks of near-constant filming, isolation and competition, reports The Telegraph.

That compressed contestant schedule is very intentional! It keeps energy high, reactions authentic, and gameplay intense.

So, all in all, season two took around two and a half months to film. But the parts including contestants themselves were as short as 15 days in some cases.

Where did filming take place?

The heart of season two was Las Vegas, reports Primetimer, which effectively became Beast Games’ real-world playground.

The production constructed a massive custom set, often referred to as “Beast City,” on a vacant lot near South Point, just outside the Strip.

This wasn’t a traditional soundstage setup. It was a fully functional environment designed to house contestants, challenges and production infrastructure all in one place, allowing filming to continue for extended periods without interruption.

The scale of the build reportedly cost around $16 million, and it showed.

From towering structures to sprawling challenge zones, the Las Vegas location was designed to feel immersive on camera while remaining logistically efficient behind the scenes.

That said, Vegas wasn’t the only filming location. Season two expanded its footprint with additional shoots in North Carolina, where the state’s film grant program confirmed production activity tied to the series.

The season also features a notable crossover segment filmed in Fiji, adding a glossy, international layer to the competition, as well as select sequences shot in Saudi Arabia, according to Deadline.

