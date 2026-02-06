Here’s the real reason none of the cast have ever actually kissed on Single’s Inferno

Despite how high tensions can get between them

There have certainly been some steamy moments on every season of Single’s Inferno, but have you ever noticed that despite how high tensions get between cast members they never actually fully kiss?

Well, as it turns out there is an actual reason for that as producer Kim Na-Hyun told Tudum after the first season of the show.

It turns out that the show was originally based off Too Hot To Handle, which if you’ve watched couldn’t be more different from Single’s Inferno and is about as steamy as a Netflix show could get.

Kim Na-Hyun explained: “Too Hot to Handle was a reference in our recruitment video, so a lot of the candidates thought that’s what it would be like. However, since Single’s Inferno is a completely different show, we needed to explain this during the interviews.”

However, he elaborated that potential cast members were concerned that Single’s Inferno would be far too raunchy, with the dating culture in South Korea being a lot more reserved.

He continued: “A lot of candidates were wary that our show would be too much like Too Hot to Handle. Though it’s a very interesting and great show, the pace of the relationships came as a culture shock for a lot of Korean viewers

“Koreans tend to spend a lot of time building a relationship with a girlfriend or a boyfriend, and so a lot of time was invested in explaining to concerned participants that our show was not going to be exactly the same.”

As such cast members were told that there wouldn’t be any kissing, aside from on the cheek, or raunchy bedroom activities permitted on Single’s Inferno, and so far they seem to have completely stuck to their word.

Whilst it could be that some cast members have kissed off-camera, there has never been any kisses or any other kind of physical advances shown on Single’s Inferno so far.

