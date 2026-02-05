Choi Mina Sue recorded a message to her future husband before Single’s Inferno even began

Choi Mina Sue recorded a message to her future husband before she ever went on Single’s Inferno, and now she’s trying to find him on Netflix. She may have manifested the whole thing, because she seemed adamant she’d find someone to marry at some point.

In a YouTube Q&A she filmed with her younger brother a year ago, not too long before filming began, Mina Sue said: “I’m so jealous of who he will be. I hope you do well. I’m sure I’ll do well. Be smart, okay? Love you.” She even blew a kiss to the camera.

During the same video, Mina Sue reveals she feels “so worried and anxious about her career” and later went on to say that, if she had to share her hobby with someone, she’d want to go scuba diving with them. In another video, she said she went through a identity crisis.

She revealed she “limited herself to Korean-American, English-American, Chinese-American, and Chinese-Australian men,” with her admitting she’s struggled the most with anyone who is of Korean-American nationality, as they “have a lot of cultural differences.”

Mina Sue said: “We have embedded biases that we’re both Korean but, to me, because I was raised in Korea by very Korean parents, I saw myself as being very Korean. But to have a Korean-American boyfriend, to me, they weren’t Korean enough, but now I feel bad.”

“Dating with someone who is so foreign, to me, is easier because if you come from a similar background, you guys tend to assume,” she continued. “The more foreign they were, I was actually able to connect with them more because we come from different upbringings.”

“I think that helped me avoid any misunderstandings or any miscommunication. So I do prefer dating someone from a different culture but I do end up trying out with my people, and I’m always full of heartaches,” Mina Sue revealed.

