He’s been linked to actresses, so let’s dig into Hanhae from Single’s Inferno’s dating life

If you’ve ever watched Single’s Inferno and found yourself more invested in the panel’s reactions than the actual love triangles on the island, chances are Hanhae played a part in that.

He’s observant, quick-witted, and always ready to call out a moment that feels suspiciously charged. While the show thrives on romance, though, Hanhae’s own dating life exists firmly off-camera.

Still, people remain curious, especially given his past high-profile relationship. So, what do we really know about Hanhae’s love life, and what’s pure speculation?

Hanhae has been on the Single’s Inferno panel for years

Hanhae joined the Single’s Inferno panel back in season two, which dropped in December 2022, and it didn’t take long for him to feel like part of the furniture.

He’s stuck around for every season since, which means by 2026, he’s clocked roughly four years reacting from the studio, very much cementing his place as one of the core faces we now expect to see whenever the drama kicks off.

On the panel, Hanhae’s whole thing is reading between the lines. While the contestants are sweating through awkward silences and loaded glances on Inferno, he’s sitting there calling out what those moments really mean.

Along with the other hosts, he throws out theories, commentary, and the occasional “let’s be real” take that feels like it’s ripped straight from your group chat.

What makes Hanhae stand out, though, is his eye for the tiny details. A shift in tone, a look held for half a second too long, he’ll spot it instantly and say exactly what viewers are already yelling at their screens.

Thanks to his background as a rapper and entertainer, his delivery stays relaxed and playful, keeping things fun even when the analysis gets deep.

He was linked to actress Han Ji-eun

When it comes to Hanhae’s real-life dating history, one name consistently comes up and that’s actress Han Ji-eun.

The two were publicly confirmed to be dating in August 2019, with Soompi stating their relationship began in late 2018.

At the time, the pairing attracted plenty of attention, as both were active and visible in the entertainment industry.

However, in September 2020, news broke that the couple had gone their separate ways. Since then, Hanhae’s romantic life has remained notably low-key.

At the time, Soompi reported that Han Ji-eun’s agency, HB Entertainment, confirmed the news, saying: “It is true that Han Ji Eun and Hanhae have broken up. We cannot confirm a reason for the breakup because it is a private matter.”

Despite Hanhae’s growing visibility on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno, there have been no confirmed reports linking him to anyone new.

This silence appears intentional. Sitting on a show that dissects dating behaviour down to the smallest glance, Hanhae seems to draw a clear line between his professional commentary and his personal boundaries. And we kinda get it!

