Choi Mina Sue looks utterly unrecognisable in resurfaced pictures before Single’s Inferno

I can't believe this is the same person?!

Like most of her co-stars, Choi Mina Sue is known for her long hair on Single’s Inferno, however resurfaced photos have revealed she used to look insanely different.

The pictures which date from 2023 on her Facebook, show her with incredibly short hair which has been cut right up to the nape of her neck, and is more of a pixie cut than a bob.

But given that Single’s Inferno was filmed last year it’s absolutely wild that her hair grew all that length in just two years, so maybe she had extensions put in before the show?!

Alongside her wildly different hair, a plastic surgeon has also theorised that Choi Mina Sue might have had some plastic surgery before going into Single’s Inferno.

Dr Lee claimed on TikTok that she might have had her nose done as “there’s a lot more definition to the bridge line and also in the chin area.” He also thinks she may have had a double eyelid procedure done, adding that “whatever surgery she’s had is very subtle.”

Choi Mina Sue seems to have cut her hair after winning Miss Earth 2022, with the competition revolves around environmental conservation, with her serving as a global ambassador for environmental causes for one year after taking home the crown.

She served as a spokesperson for Miss Earth Foundation, the United Nations Environment Programme and the WWF.

As part of her prize she was awarded the Miss Earth crown, made from gold, pearls and gemstones. She also received a completely funded year of international travel and endorsement contracts.

