All the surgery the Single’s Inferno cast appear to have had, according to plastic surgeons

From Kim Min-gee to Kim Go-Eun, the Single’s Inferno cast have undergone some plastic surgery, according to plastic surgeons. They all look pretty different compared to before they got famous years ago, and there’s been plenty of speculation about potential surgery.

Kim Min-gee

A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)

Kim Min-gee has not confirmed that she’s had any plastic surgery other than orthodontic treatment and she’s also mentioned that her body shape naturally changed a lot throughout puberty. Some are speculating that she’s had jaw, chin, and eyelid surgery.

Kim Go-Eun

A post shared by @ggonekim

According to plastic surgeon Dr Lee, Kim Go-Eun has had a major jawline surgery done. He explained that it appears to be “very well-defined when she’s looking straight ahead” and has a “perfect V-line where the jawline and the chin come to a nice point.”

Choi Mina Sue

A post shared by 최미나수 (@minadori222)

Choi Mina Sue appears to have had her nose done as “there’s a lot more definition to the bridge line and also in the chin area.” Dr. Lee thinks she may have had a double eyelid procedure done, adding that “whatever surgery she’s had is very subtle.”

Park Hee-sun

Hee-sun appears to have had a nose job, eyelid surgery, veneers, and a forehead implant, Dr Lee analyses.

Lee Ha-Eun

A post shared by 이하은 (@leehaaeun)

According to Dr. Lee, Lee Ha-Eun appears to have had a rhinoplasty, inner and outer eye corner cut, and eyelid surgery.

Ham Ye Jin

A post shared by 함예진 HAM YEJIN (@x_jinii__)

Ye Jin appears to have had a nose job, lip fillers, the inner part of her eyes cut, outer corners, eyelid surgery and a lower lid margin fill.

Lee Joo-young

A post shared by 이주영 (@i_icaruswalks)

Eyelid surgery, lip fillers and fillers to her nose bridge appear to be the only surgery Joo-young has had. A lower lid margin fill has also been speculated by Dr. Lee, as she has “really cute dimples” and a divot, which he claims can be the result of fillers.

