This is the tragic real reason Deontay Wilder left The Traitors early

When Deontay Wilder walked into The Traitors castle, it felt like a total pop culture crossover moment.

When he suddenly vanished from the game with barely a mention on-screen, a lot of people were left doing detective work of their own.

The truth is, his exit wasn’t about strategy or drama for drama’s sake.

It was about how fast this game can get under your skin… and what it can stir up when you least expect it.

Deontay had to leave The Traitors

Deontay’s sudden departure happens off-camera and is addressed quickly at the start of season two episode four, when Alan Cumming explains via voiceover that the boxer has left the game.

That blink-and-you’ll-miss-it delivery is very Traitors, but it also made the moment feel extra abrupt for people watching.

So what pushed him to step away? The turning point, at least as the show frames it, comes after a brutal Round Table where Deontay helped drive the banishment of Maksim Chmerkovskiy, only for Maks to reveal he was actually Faithful.

Deontay is shown visibly broken up afterwards, saying he didn’t know how much more he could take.

But the deeper context arrived in post-show press.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Deontay explained that the game was “definitely harder” than he expected and that being in an environment where people constantly accuse each other, sometimes wrongly, unexpectedly resurfaced childhood trauma.

He didn’t lay out specifics, but he did describe the dynamic. He said the “conditions” of the game mirrored feelings and situations he remembered from growing up, and it “struck something” in him.

The boxing star also said he felt immense guilt after “bonding” with Maks.

Deontay wasn’t just sad someone went home, he seemed to carry the weight of being part of the reason a person he cared about got taken out, especially when it turned out he’d been wrong.

Deontay said he was ‘triggered’

Deontay explained in the same interview how he was totally shocked by how his Traitors US experience panned out.

He said he thought the game would be easy, but felt he experienced PTSD from a certain situation.

Deontay said: “…being on this show, it really struck some childhood trauma for me… I didn’t see this coming in a million years… because the things that I dealt with as a child, I never had an outlet to be able to release.”

Reflecting on his time, he explained: “…it got the best of me being on the show.”

Post-show, he said he had to rebuild mentally with the help of two therapists and a sports psychologist. “I had a lot of talks, I had a lot of things they put into perspective,” he said.

