Oh dear, Timothee Chalamet has only gone and made himself look totally obnoxious again

Timothee Chalamet has only gone and made himself look pretty obnoxious again, after speculation swirled that he’s seemingly problematic. Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend of three years is now making really rogue comments, and called his own acting “top-level s***”.

He said during a Q+A on February 1st, “Here’s the thing, this risks killing any mystery around it, but I really don’t look at it as promotion or marketing. I see myself as an artist expanding. I feel like I’m expressing myself. A lot of people want to be told what to say.”

“I’m talking on the acting front. Also, people don’t want to misstep. I feel like I’ve got the keys, I’ve got the right attitude, I’ve got the juice, Timothee continued, as told to Yahoo, and then he literally went on to tell everyone how he spent six figures to do an SNL performance.

View this post on Instagram

“This is the new way of doing stuff. I’m trying to reach audiences, you know. I don’t want to be in the pretentious in-crowd. ‘Marty Supreme’ in America had the least frequent moviegoing audience this year — people that weren’t going to see everything,” he added.

As a result, people are wincing at the audacity. One person said: “First step of humility is having some god damn perspective.” Another then wrote on a Reddit thread: “His lack of self-awareness is something he will never grow out of.”

However, some people are on his side. One said: “I don’t really understand the Chalamet hate. He’s a great actor who is spending a ton of energy (and apparently his own money) towards bringing more attention to movies. He’s making fun, original movies, taking risks.”

