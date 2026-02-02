She’s one of the most controversial players on Beast Games, so who is Catey?

Everyone is begging for her to get eliminated

Catey Link is one of the most controversial players during season two of Beast Games, but outside of the show we don’t actually know a huge amount about her life.

So, let’s solve that and have a look at her life before Beast Games, as well as a very wholesome look at her current relationship.

She recently got engaged to her long term boyfriend

Catey met her boyfriend Dominic Laborde almost five years ago, with her partner working as a skateboarding instructor.

The pair have gone on a lot of amazing looking trips together over the years, and six months ago he popped the question to her.

And given that Catey Link has already won $5k by being in the top 20 Beast Games contestants, she’s already going to have a nice little pot of money for the wedding, if she chooses to spend it on that!

She’s raising money towards her brother’s cancer treatment

It looks like if Catey was to come into any more money throughout her time on Beast Games then she’d donate some of it to help her brother, Blake, who is currently fighting cancer.

According to the GoFundMe she shared for him, Blake had a bad car accident in July 2024 and during the emergency surgery they found cancer, alongside an extremely rare tumour, which affects less than 150 people every year.

The family are trying to reach a goal of $65k to try and give Blake some different options to try and help treat both his cancer and the tumour.

She’s into her fitness, and has some amazing results!

Seriously Catey, please drop the workout because her physique is absolutely amazing, and she’s giving all the men on Beast Games a serious run for their money when it comes to muscles.

