Enough is enough, it’s time to accept that Timothee Chalamet is seemingly problematic

Timothee Chalamet has been described as problematic by fans after recent controversies. In one video, he addressed Ukrainians by saying he hopes they enjoy his film without talking about tragic deaths happening there, and in another, appearing to slam child-free people.

Timothee slammed people who are child-free

Timothee said that anyone who doesn’t have a child lives an “utterly bleak” life. During a recent interview with Vogue, the actor explained that he believes that “‘procreation is the reason we’re here,” revealing that a future with children “could be on the radar”.

We all know that his girlfriend of three years, Kylie Jenner, has brought two little ones into his life already: Stormi and Aire Webster. He also recalled a moment when he and a friend were watching an interview, where the celebrity was then “bragging about not having kids.”

He said they’d gone on about “how much time it afforded them to do other stuff.” Timothee then admitted that the concept of someone being child-free left him feeling completely perplexed, but did understand that “some people can’t have children or aren’t in a position to.”

His message to Ukrainians was out of touch

When Timothee was asked if he has a message for Ukrainians, after being told his film, Marty Supreme, will be shown in Kyiv, he looked down before saying: “Cool. Thank you everyone for seeing the film in Kyiv. Shout out over here. Appreciate you.”

He then told the interviewer, “They want to see you!” Someone wrote: “I’m speechless after hearing about Timothée’s response to his Ukrainian fans. Telling a population in the middle of a conflict, ‘Don’t worry, Marty Supreme will be shown in Kyiv,’ is beyond tone-deaf.”

He was hit by a fake chlamydia scandal

There has been a rumour that Timothée spread chlamydia across the NYU campus while he was a student, during autumn 2015. A Twitter user shared a secondhand story about a friend at NYU claiming she got chlamydia from Chalamet, which then spread rapidly online.

This is simply speculation and hasn’t been responded to by Timothee. The rumour began as a fictional scenario in fan-fiction, after he briefly attended NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, but was known to live off-campus and pursue his acting career.

Timothee has been called ‘boastful’

At one interview during the Marty Supreme press tour, Timothee said, “I’ve been handing in really, really, committed, top-of-the-line performances,” for the last “seven, eight years. It’s important to say it out loud because of the discipline and the work ethic I’m bringing.”

“I don’t want people to take it for granted. This is top-level s***,” he added. People described his comments as “boastful,” with Chelsea Handler saying on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast how it’s “hard to hear someone talk about how great they are at acting.”

He was slammed for using homophobic slur in play

Back in 2016, Timothee was asked to read out a homophobic slur in a play. This led to a hashtag trending called #TimotheeChalametIsOverParty, and people still tried to cancel him over it, even though it said the word “d***” in the script.

Reality Shrine has contacted Timothee’s representative for comment.

