All the previous marriages Members Only: Palm Beach stars were in that we never knew about

From the passing of Gale Brophy‘s husband to Maria Cozamanis having a whole son from a previous marriage, the Members Only: Palm Beach cast have certainly had extensive love lives in the past. Most of them have been in long-term relationships before the show.

Gale Brophy’s husband died in 2006

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokin (@kokinnewyork)

Gale’s ex-husband, Giles, sadly passed away in 2006 aged 69 after a long battle with bone-marrow cancer and leukaemia. He and Gale had a son together, who’s now 15, with Gale commemorating him with a heartfelt message.

She wrote: “I have sincerely lost my mentor, best friend, and father of our 15-year-old son with the passing of Giles Brophy. I admired and respected him over the years, and some of my greatest moments were because of Giles: our son, owning four Wall Street companies.”

“Winning the Kentucky Derby with Strike The Gold, as well as sharing success with Thirty-Six Red and SportsView. We had wonderful times, and Giles will always be in both my and our son’s thoughts and prayers with the warmest and fondest of memories,” she added.

Maria has a son from a former marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Tumbles (Maria Cozamanis) (@tumblesofficial)

Maria has one son from a previous marriage, before tying the knot with Damon Cozamanis. She has now been with Damon, who she met online, for over 18 years. Maria described him as the “best human being that has ever walked this earth.”

Hilary has four ex-husbands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Musser Homes (@hilarymusserhomes)

Hilary has been married five times: including to Pete Musser, who she describes as “one of the great loves of my life,” as well as Gene Thomas Bishop, Dale Kahle, to a mystery man, and also to her current husband, Luke, who was working at a doorman at a hotel.

While not all of Hilary’s husbands are public knowledge, Pete Musser was her second husband. They met two years before they began dating, with Hilary claiming she “ran away” after he revealed his true feelings for her. They split in 2005, before Pete sadly died in 2019.

Rosalyn was a child bride at 17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSALYN YELLIN ⭐️ PHILANTHROPY ⭐️NETFLIX REALITY STAR (@rosalynyellin)

Rosalyn told The Viall Files that her story began in Margate, New Jersey, and claimed that her mother sent her to Israel due to difficult circumstances at home. From there, Rosalyn claims she was married at the age of 17, after her mother gave consent.

She said, “It should be illegal. I felt abandoned. I was just too young. I didn’t have any resources or even a high school diploma to take care of myself. I did not have family there and I did not know the language. I was never married in the US to him. I did not consent.”

Rosalyn explained how she was “isolated and married,” and had two daughters. Then, when she was 20, she decided she wasn’t going to stay in that marriage and “dreamed of love and passion,” which is when she left. “I had one seat on an airplane with two babies,” she said.

It was later when she was fixed up on a blind date with her husband, Jonathan, who she’s been married to since she was 21. “I was so lucky. Our first date, we had an instant connection and we kissed. It was just like I always dreamt of,” Rosalyn revealed.

She said how David, the father of her two eldest daughters, gave up his parental rights, and Jonathan raised her two daughters as his own. They both went on to have three biological children together, with only very close friends and family being aware of their situation.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.