Ranked: The whopping net worths of the cast’s husbands on Members Only: Palm Beach

The women of Members Only: Palm Beach might all be millionaires, but what about the net worths of their husbands? Well, they’re still all huge successful too, so let’s find out how much they’re all making!

4. Damon Cozamanis

Maria’s husband Damon has a huge variety of jobs that we don’t get to see on Members Only: Palm Beach, and they’re all very unique!

He is the CEO and Founder of ChiroFusion, which he started in 2012 as a leading provider of affordable EHR software for chiropractors, according to his LinkedIn.

He is also a licensed chiropractor, and gained his degree in chiropractic from Life University, and has been working in private practice since 1997.

And lastly, Damon also works as a DJ, and he was actually the one who introduced Maria to the decks!

He goes by the stage name, Thanos, and according to his website he’s worked as an on-air mix show DJ for major radio stations and held residencies at some of the largest and most prestigious clubs throughout Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Atlanta.

He’s estimated to have a net worth of around $3 million.

3. Roman Ovrutsky

Ro-mina’s husband Roman got his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Temple University, and now works as president and CEO of the private held real estate investment firm, Omega Home Builders alongside being a real estate agent.

He founded Omega Home Builders in 2013 and leads the company’s acquisition, development, construction management, and sales.

Ro-mina also works with him on their business and is the in house designer, stager, and lead decision maker in all its marketing.

As it’s a private business, it’s not publicly disclosed how much the company is worth but according to business directory data it’s estimated to be around $630k in annual revenue.

Roman also works as a real estate agent, and according to his Zillow profile he’s made a total of 70 sales so far, with an average property going for $1.2 million and total sales over $10 million.

Whilst we don’t have an official net worth, I’d estimate it to be around $5 million.

2. Jonathan Yellin

Rosalyn is married to Jonathan Yellin, who works as the CEO and Founder at ABC Bail Bonds – America’s Bail Company.

He’s been running the business since 1995, and has an estimated net worth reported around $5.4 million, thanks to his stock holdings.

1. David Cone

Out of all the husbands of the cast of Members Only: Palm Beach, former New York Yankees player David Cone has the biggest one.

He’s got a whopping $30 million net worth, after a successful career including a $19.5 million contract and $12 million in his peak season, and when he retired, joined the ESPN team.

