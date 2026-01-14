Joseline Hernandez looks unrecognisable after Cabaret, so here’s all the work she’s had done

Joseline Hernandez has always been one to reinvent herself, but lately people swear she looks like a whole new woman.

Between the glam, the camera-ready filters, and her post-Cabaret glow-up, the comments stay confused: “What’s real?” was literally the energy under her posts years ago.

And now, with her posting boxing training clips and talking openly about getting her mind right, the difference feels bigger than just hair and makeup.

So… what’s actually confirmed, what’s been hinted at, and what’s just the magic of a new era?

She opted for a breast augmentation

Let’s start with the most straightforward part: Joseline has publicly acknowledged breast enhancement.

During her 2016 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, she said she got her breasts surgically enhanced when she was 25.

“These are fake,” she confirmed.

She admitted to some ‘nipping and tucking’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline)

Here’s where it gets a little more “Joseline-coded… you know, telling us something, but not everything.

On Wendy, when asked about her butt, she didn’t fully confirm specifics, but she did say she’d had “a little nipping and tucking done here and there.”

Joseline added: “If you have money and you can’t look like this, what you are you gonna look like?”

Her inner work has totally changed her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline)

Now for the part people underestimate… Joseline’s glow looks like it’s also coming from lifestyle changes.

Recently, she posted about being three years sober, describing “three years of clear mind” and saying she’s grateful she didn’t lose her life to drugs.

Around the same time, clips circulated of her training, pad work, sweating, focused, very “I’m building a strong body” energy.

And that kind of shift shows up physically, too. Less partying can mean less puffiness, different skin texture, different weight, different everything.

So yes, there’s confirmed work, there’s hinted work, and then there’s Joseline doing what she’s always done… iconically reinventing herself!

