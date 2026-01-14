Famous attorney claims RHOC producers tried to replace Katie Ginella with her

'If you don't want her, you can't have me either'

A famous attorney called Kathleen Martinez is claiming that The Real Housewives of Orange County producers tried to recruit her for the show. She’s best friends with Katie Ginella, and alleges that she would have been her replacement, but she outright refused.

Katie has announced she won’t be returning to RHOC for season 20, despite previously claiming she’d love to be recast, and to resolve her feud with Jen Pedranti and Shannon Beador. So now they’ve apparently cut her from the cast, it’s rumoured they’ve gone to her BFF.

After a rocky season 19, her co-stars allegedly refused to film with her, and Katie sat out much of the season. She’s now claimed that Emily Simpson will be returning, following speculation she had been fired, while her bestie, Gina Kirschenheiter, said rumours are “not true.”

Kathleen Martinez, a famous immigration attorney who works across 50 states, is now claiming she was approached to join RHOC. She’s often described as the real-life Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, who built her own all-pink virtual immigration law firm.

It makes sense that producers may have tried to recruit her, especially because she’s as successful as The Real Housewives stars. Most of her clients come from her TikTok page! Oh, and she created her own reality show on YouTube, literally only a year ago.

It looks like Kathleen is completely on Katie’s side, with the two making videos on what the lawyer thinks about racism and bullying. Katie recently revealed how Kathleen recently asked Katie to work for her law firm, as she has an extensive background doing paralegal work.

Kathleen wrote in the comments of Katie’s video, which was published in December: “So proud of you.” RHOC star Tamra Judge appears to be friendly with them both, having commented under a selfie of them together, “Beautiful ladies.”

