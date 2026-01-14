There’s something different about him, so has Bradley Cooper secretly had plastic surgery?

Bradley Cooper has been looking a little different recently, and he’s finally addressed constant speculation that he’s got plastic surgery.

The speculation first started last year whilst he was promoting his new film, with people theorising he had undergone “eyelid surgery,” a “brow lift” and “fillers.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “Whoa, WTF is going on with lovable famous men and plastic surgery? First Keanu Reeves tore apart his own face. Now Bradley Cooper does something to his own eyes. There’s vanity even in nice people.”

Bradley Cooper appeared on the Smartless Podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, to finally directly address the plastic surgery rumours himself.

Will explained: “We keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I’m like, ‘what people don’t know is that he hasn’t.’ Right?”

Bradley confirmed that he hadn’t had any surgery to his face, explaining: “No. I get people [coming] up to me the last couple of weeks. They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good!’ Yeah, but it’s a crazy…”

Will added: “It made me mad because people say that all the time, and it’s a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know, you read that bullsh*t stuff.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.