Here’s why people are saying Erika Jayne’s new man John McPhee is controversial

His nicknames are 'Shrek' and 'The Sheriff of Baghdad'

Erika Jayne stepping back into her dating era was not on most people’s Bravo bingo cards, but here we are, and the internet is already doing what it does best… investigating!

Her new boyfriend, John “Shrek” McPhee, popped up via paparazzi pics and then The Pretty Mess confirmed their romance on a podcast. Now, suddenly, everyone’s got an opinion.

Some are obsessed with the tough-guy, protective vibe. Others are side-eyeing his past, because alongside the military-hero branding comes a swirl of divorce talk and wild unproven claims about his service record…

Erika is dating John McPhee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John ‘Shrek’ McPhee (@sobtactical)

Erika confirmed she’s been seeing John “Shrek” McPhee since around summer 2025, after the two were photographed together and she talked about him publicly.

She’s described him as someone she feels comfortable with, calling him “a nice man” and explaining they met through the same orbit of live shows and security work.

John is a retired US Army Special Operations Sergeant Major with a big online presence. He has around a million Instagram followers. Plus, he works in private security, and one of his celebrity clients is Heidi Montag.

In other words, he’s not exactly a low-key accountant who hates the spotlight. He’s already a “character,” which is gold in Real Housewives Land.

Why are people saying he’s controversial?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess)

The controversial label mostly comes from two avenues where John’s concerned.

Firstly, people discovered that as he and Erika are dating, they’re both also dealing with ongoing divorces.

Via Reality Tea and Daily Mail, court-record databases show a divorce petition filed in February 2025 for John McPhee vs Jennifer Blanton.

John’s also spoken of going through “several divorces” in his life.

Add in the fact that Erika’s divorce from Tom Girardi has been long and legally complicated, and you can see why the Bravo fandom is intrigued by a messy overlap.

Secondly, there are some rumours swirling around the internet relating to John’s army record.

Claims are circulating about exaggeration and misconduct, but nothing has been proven or spoken of publicly by John.

There’s a wave of internet discussion, fueled by blog posts and a circulating “exposé”-style video, alleging that John embellished parts of his service history and/or faced disciplinary issues.

Despite the YouTube video doing the rounds, those allegations aren’t presented with independently verified primary documents in the major entertainment coverage about Erika’s relationship.

Lastly, another of the most talked-about aspects is John’s political stance. In interviews, including on The Megyn Kelly Show, he said, “I like Trump,” specifically naming Donald Trump and others associated with right-wing politics as people whose decisions he supports.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.