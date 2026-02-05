Choi Mina Sue revealed what her ideal type is before Single’s Inferno, and it’s a bit weird

Choi Mina Sue revealed what her ideal type is before going on Single’s Inferno, and to be honest, it’s not what I expected. A member of her family is the main inspiration behind the man she’s been gunning for on the Netflix dating show, which ruffled a few feathers.

She revealed who her perfect man would be on a Q&A on her YouTube channel a year ago, which would have been around the same time filming began. Mina Sue said: “I’m a bit of a hot-tempered person, so it’s hard to say. I like handsome people.”

The Single’s Inferno star added: “I don’t have any ideal type. Someone like my Dad? My Dad always cooks us breakfast. So someone who’s good at cooking, caring. My Dad is so good at cooking. Well, that’s Gan-shu shrimp. My Dad cooked Gan-shu shrimp, but it was so good.”

She then asked her Dad if they could push her curfew a bit, adding, “I want to be out til late.” Well, he’s let her go all the way to the Single’s Inferno island for an entire week, without being monitored, and now he can watch her cause chaos on season five!

Mina Sue said on Single’s Inferno that her ideal type is someone who “sticks with one person” although her actions on the show, such as flirting with multiple male contestants like Lim Su Bin and Song Seung il, has caused some tension with the other girls.

Viewers have been accusing her of not being a girls girl and prioritising male attention over her friendships with other female contestants, even though she said she “wants to make more friends” in the same YouTube video just before filming began.

