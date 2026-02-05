The richest Single’s Inferno cast member of all time is worth a whopping nine figures

She comes from one of the richest families in all of South Korea

The richest cast member to ever appear on Single’s Inferno is worth a whopping nine figures, so let’s find out how exactly Shin Seul-ki became so rich!

Shin Seul-ki first rose to fame on season one of Single’s Inferno, before actually returning to the show again the following season, as is the only cast member to have ever appeared on the show twice.

She started performing in national piano competitions aged 10, and ended up studying at the prestigious Seoul National University with a degree in music, however she has since also started a successful career in acting.

The majority of her wealth actually comes from her family, who are one of the richest families in the whole of South Korea, thanks to her father having a very lucrative career.

Shin’s father, Shin Yong-ho, is one of the leading plastic surgeons in South Korea and not only founded but is also the head surgeon at BIO Plastic Surgery, and specialises in Botox.

Her family reportedly own a 20 story building in the Sinsa-dong area of Seoul, with estimates reporting that the property is valued at roughly $78 million.

As for Shin Seul-ki herself, she apparently lives in Tower Palace, which is one of the most exclusive and expensive apartment complexes in Seoul. Reports claims she lives in one of the top floor apartments or even the penthouse, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $9 million.

And whilst Shin Seul-ki is undoubtedly the richest cast member to ever appear on Single’s Inferno, but she also tries to support herself financially without the help of her family.

She earned money through piano competitions and playing for events, as donated medical supplies to local hospitals with her own money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

