Here’s how all these different Single’s Inferno cast members already knew each other before

Several of the Single’s Inferno season five cast knew each other before, including Choi Mina Sue, Kim Go-eun and Hee-sun Park. It turns out they’ve all been linked to the same industry background, and it’s thanks to beauty pageants they weren’t total strangers.

Choi Mina Sue and Kim Go-eun were in the same pageant

Mina Sue and Go-eun both competed in Miss Korea 2022, and now they’re fighting for the same guy: Song Seung-il. Awkward! When Mina Sue participated Miss Korea 2021, season two’s Choi Soe Eun was the winner, and Cho Minji from season three was in the top five.

Yu Si-eun, who starred on Single’s Inferno season three, was also at the same pageant in 2021, and was a runner-up. Mina is the first runner-up for Miss Korea 2021, and Go-eun is the second runner-up for Miss Korea 2022, so they’re all pageant-linked in some way.

Kim Gyuri from season three was also in Miss Korea 2022, alongside Si-eun. Most of the former pageant girlies on the show all know each other, or have at leastheard of each other. They are believed to have spent time living or travelling together.

Hee-sun Park has met Choi Mina Sue before, too

Hee-sun Park competed in Miss Korea 2024, where she ended up as a finalist, and Choi Mina Sue hosted the event that year as part of her Miss World reign she secured in 2022. So that’s why it probably hurt Hee-sun even more when Choi tried to pursue Su-been!

Go-eun and I-geon knew each other

Go-eun and I-geon discussed how they already knew each other before Single’s Inferno. They are both involved in the entertainment industry, with I-geon working as an actor and Go-eun as a model and media personality, so are believed to be from the same circles.

