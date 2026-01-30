People think they know why Single’s Inferno’s Su-been and Hee-sun made their socials private

Single’s Inferno couple Lim Su-been and Hee-sun Park have gone private on socials, and people think they’ve discovered exactly why. While Su-been has kept his Instagram private since the moment season five began, Hee-sun has only changed hers from public recently.

In the last week, a preview came out of Hee-sun in bed with Su-been, and people are bracing the backlash she’ll get. And while they’re sparking rumours (spoiler alert!) that they’re endgame, the way it goes down is not something all viewers will agree with.

One Reddit user wrote: “I feel like the one who’s gonna receive the biggest backlash is gonna be Subeen, if he rlly does this out of jealousy and revenge. Hee-sun is gonna be affected for sure, but this will probably solidify her affection for that guy in the public’s eyes, u know.”

SUBEEN and Heeseun were seen having dinner together in the Gangnam area after filming ended.🫣🤫 Op said they cannot updated the picture for now. #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/I3YaUbvo3S — Aylin (@aylin_ymi) January 30, 2026

“She’s down for him so bad now that she could literally do anything for him and Subeen is dragging this poor girl with his game. this will somehow balance out the negative reaction that she’ll have to receive,” and someone piped up with a really good explanation.

They said: “This would explain why Su-been shut down his Instagram from the start and why Hee-sun just went private before their paradise date in episode 8.” As a result of going private on socials, Hee-sun has now received over 30K followers!

Choi Mina Sue has been flirting with Su-been, too, and there’s speculation he’s strung Hee-sun along. Someone said: “If true, it’s Subeen that will get the backlash. He’s already being bashed for “using” Hee-sun to make CMS jealous.”

