Choi Min-Ji issued a formal apology statement for her ‘immature’ Single’s Inferno behaviour

Amid the current backlash for the behaviour of Choi Mina Sue on Single’s Inferno, it turns out that previous cast member Choi Min-Ji had to apologise for her actions after the show

Choi Min-Ji starred in season three of Single’s Inferno and entered the show halfway through the season to cause chaos, and attracted the attention of Lee Jin-Seok and Lee Gwan-Hee.

However, much like Choi Mina Sue, Choi Min-Ji received a lot of backlash for her behaviour on Single’s Inferno, with viewers calling her out for being immature. Things got so bad that she had to take a break from social media.

And following the show, Choi did an interview with Naver News, where she admitted she felt embarrassed by her “immature” behaviour, as translated by Dexerto.

She explained that she went to an all female university and hadn’t dated a lot before the show, saying: “Maybe that’s why I fell way too deeply into my emotions during the filming. While watching the show this time, I honestly thought, ‘I need to date a lot.'”

She continued: “I liked Lee Gwan-Hee with a sincere heart. If I were to go back in time with the maturity I have right now, I would act differently. However, at that time, I was immature and in love. I was blinded by love and ended up being that way.”

She was asked whether she noticed her behavior when watching the show back, with her saying: “As I received criticism on my messy behavior, I thought to myself that I needed to work on myself.

“I called my parents, friends, and even the show producer and asked, ‘What can I fix to become a better person?’ I am grateful for the advices everyone gave me back then.”

