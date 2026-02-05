The official Single’s Inferno season five reunion is coming sooner than you think

Single’s Inferno season five will sadly be coming to a close next week, with the final episodes airing on February 10th, however Netflix has now confirmed we’ll be getting a juicy reunion episode.

Netflix Korea released the lineup of releases for February, with the Single’s Inferno reunion set to be released on the 14th, which given that’s also Valentine’s Day seems very fitting.

However, if you’re used to a more Love Is Blind style of reunion with lots of dramatic reveals and shouting at each other, prepare for something a bit different as reunions for Single’s Inferno are a lot calmer.

By the time the reunion has come around a lot of the couples have split up anyway, with no couples from Single’s Inferno still being together today.

In fact, during the first season of Single’s Inferno the producers actually decided that they weren’t going to have a reunion episode at all, and in previous seasons it hasn’t been an official reunion episode released on Netflix but rather something more casual posted onto YouTube.

The producer of Single’s Inferno explained their reasoning at the time for not holding a reunion special, telling Tudum: “As of now, unfortunately, we don’t have a reunion special planned. Following the show, some of the participants suffered backlash on social media. I don’t want to add to the burden of these participants, who have gone back to their everyday lives.”

Whilst the exact times the season five reunion episode for Single’s Inferno will release hasn’t been officially confirmed, we can assume it will follow the same pattern as the episode release schedule has taken with the reunion releasing at 12am PT time, 3am ET time and 8am UK time.

