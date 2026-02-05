Here’s how Southern Charm’s Whitner Slagsvol is related to Jimmy Buffett

This is such a flex

Southern Charm loves a low-key reveal that sends the internet spiralling.

During a trip that put Whitner Slagsvol front and centre in episode 10, he casually dropped a family detail that made Bravo fans do a double-take.

He’s connected to the late Jimmy Buffett. Yep, that Jimmy Buffett. If you’re wondering how a Charleston lawyer-newbie fits into the Margaritaville universe, you’re not alone!

Wait, Whitner is related to Jimmy Buffett?

Whitner, from Southern Charm, was Jimmy Buffet’s nephew??? Love Whitner said that to explain how his family is a Liberal family in the South!! 💙💙 #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/FSQBGy1N2d — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) February 5, 2026

In season 11, episode 10, the cast heads to Whitner’s family farm, and amid the farm-to-table vibes and friendship tension, we learn the fun fact that Jimmy Buffett was Whitner’s uncle.

The link comes through Whitner’s aunt, Jane Slagsvol Buffett, who married Buffett in 1977 and remained his wife until his death in 2023, per People.

That means Whitner isn’t claiming ‘nepo baby’ status. It’s a family tie, but not one that automatically hands you a guitar and a beachfront mansion.

It also lines up with what Bravo has hinted about Whitner since his casting… he’s from a long-rooted Southern family and has some notable names on the tree!

What else do we know about the Southern Charm newbie?

Okay, beyond the Buffett connection, Whitner’s edit so far is very “put-together professional who somehow got dropped into chaos.”

Bravo describes him as a lawyer, a longtime friend of Shep Rose, and a former schoolmate of Craig Conover’s, with a calmer, mediator vibe in the group.

According to TV Insider, Whitner passed the South Carolina bar exam. And he also founded his own law firm in Charleston in 2017, per Distractify.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.