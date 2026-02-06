Apparently this is the shocking way I-geon ruins his chance with Go-eun on Single’s Inferno

There’s a huge rumour going round that Jo I-geon ruins his chance with Kim Go-eun on the Single’s Inferno season five finale. They’ve mainly had eyes for each other the entire time, with a small triangle here and there, but it’s speculated he’ll totally ruin it.

Apparently, I-geon decides to go for the new catfish girl, Lee Ha-eun, right towards the end. Well, just days ago, Go-eun openly admitted there is someone she feels attracted to, and the feeling is mutual, but when she’s with Jo I-geon, everything suddenly feels “uncertain.”

During episode one, I-geon spoke about kissing someone. He’s been holding hands with Go-eun in the pool on their Paradise date, but people have apparently heard rumours he’s a “Playboy who was in another dating show,” and that he’s not shown his “true self” yet.

One person speculated: “The first Paradise dates must’ve been awkward since he just got there. Most game-changers came and made little impact in the show, but I think we’re in for a surprise with I-geon. I think he’s really going to stir things up and make a big splash.”

Another said: “The source that spoiled the last 3 episodes and got the details correctly has dropped another info on I-geon and Go-eun. Apparently, in the next episode, Igeon messes his chance up by saying that he misses Lee Ha-eun because he wants Go-eun to be jealous.”

It’s believed that Go-eun will then end up not picking I-geon, based on his rumoured actions. People think she may end up picking Sung-min in the finale, while there’s another rumour one of the contestants ended up dating a participant after the show ended.

TikTokker @justinekoa has alleged: “I feel like Go-eun vibes the most with I-geon, but I do have trust issues because did anyone else recognise the obscene amount of screen time that these two are getting? There’s a conspiracy Netflix is doing this intentionally.”

She speculated that it’s “just to promote the work on Netflix that I-geon is in”. We all know I-geon is on Netflix’s K-drama, The Trunk, and how he’s a high-profile actor, but he’s always been super upfront about his work, so it’s not like his job is a total secret.

