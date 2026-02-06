Wild theory I-geon and Go-eun is a false narrative being pushed by Single’s Inferno producers

There’s a far-fetched theory that Jo I-geon and Kim Go-eun are being pushed as a couple for the Single’s Inferno cameras. Firstly, the fact I-geon is an actor is raising suspicion, and secondly, they’re getting a hefty amount of screen time, and people are worried.

A TikTok video has alleged that they could be faking the whole romance thing, which claims they could be feeding the viewers propaganda to promote the films I-geon stars in on the outside. They’re in a triangle, with Go-eun also having a connection with Woo Sung-min.

The TikTokker, @justinekoa, has alleged: “I feel like Go-eun vibes the most with I-geon, but I do have trust issues because did anyone else recognise the obscene amount of screen time that these two are getting? There’s a conspiracy Netflix is doing this intentionally.”

She speculated that it’s “just to promote the work on Netflix that I-geon is in”. We all know I-geon is on Netflix’s K-drama, The Trunk, and how he’s a high-profile actor, but he’s always been super upfront about his work, so it’s not like his job is a total secret.

The video went on: “I’m just confused because there’s no way Go-eun is Sung-min over Igeon, unless we are intentionally not being shown good moments between her and Sung-min in order to just get us to like them more. Even the hosts of the show are confused by it.”

Someone speculated: “I think they cut a lot of her scenes with Sungmin to make it seem like she was really hesitating and that’s why her reactions/words don’t always correspond with what we see.” Another thing to note is I-geon and Go-eun knew each other before.

Reality Shrine has contacted Netflix, Sijack Agency, I-geon, and Go-eun for comment.

