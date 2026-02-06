Selling Sunset’s Chelsea slams claims she’s a single mum after divorce from husband

Selling Sunset star Chelsea has clapped back at claims she’s a “single mum” following her divorce from Jeff Lazkani, with whom she shares two children.

Someone on Instagram sent Chelsea a message saying: “I was just saying its so unfair people don’t show enough kindness to Chelsea the way she deserves, this woman just literally lost her marriage and is navigating singlehood all over and being a single mom and yet still shows her happy side on social media just to keep her positive vibe and spirit up.”

However, Chelsea was quick to clap back as she publicly responded to the comment, writing: “God bless you. But I didn’t loose anything only gained wisdom, love and money I also don’t consider myself a single mom tbh, my kids dad is an amazing father.”

Jeff Lazkani has also spoken about how he and Chelsea co-parent their two children after their divorce played out on Selling Sunset.

He previously shared: “Chelsea and I are in a good place, co-parenting our two children with care and love to keep them balanced and healthy as we both have profound care for their well-being.

“It is both of our driving force in every action we take or don’t take. Our kids well-being is the most important thing we have in common.”

And despite what Emma claimed during the Selling Sunset reunion, Jeff also clarified that he does provide financial support for his children, adding: “Chelsea and I share 50/50 custody of our children and live a few blocks from each other, and yes, I do provide support for my children financially, which was a misstatement of the truth during the recent SS reunion show. I will always look out for the best interest of my children.”

