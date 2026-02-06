Debunked: No, Timothée Chalamet is not cheating on Kylie Jenner with Anamaria Vartolomei

These rumours have got to stop

If there’s one thing the internet loves more than a celebrity romance, it’s a mystery celebrity romance.

So when Timothée Chalamet was spotted in Paris at the same time as French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, TikTok sleuths and pop culture group chats immediately jumped to conclusions.

A few blurry clips, some intense zooming, and suddenly we were knee-deep in dating theories.

But once you actually slow down and look at the full picture, this rumour unravels fast.

People ‘spotted’ Timothée and Anamaria Vartolomei out

The spark for this whole saga was paparazzi footage shared by gossip accounts, claiming Timothée Chalamet was “caught” with Anamaria Vartolomei at a Paris hotel.

The posts framed it like a scandal, naturally.

From there, the rumour machine did its thing. Clips circulated without context, captions did most of the storytelling, and suddenly, people were very confident they were witnessing a secret rendezvous.

A Reddit thread on Fauxmoi helped push the narrative further, with users adding their own dramatic interpretations of the footage and speculating about why the two actors might be “hiding.”

But here’s the thing. None of the original posts actually showed anything romantic. No hand-holding, sneaking off together. or any kind of confirmed date behaviour. Just two famous people being filmed in a public place where cameras were already present.

It’s actually a totally different scenario

When you zoom out, the story changes. The clip people latched onto was seemingly taken from a longer video that shows a group exiting the hotel around the same time. Not exactly secret-lover behaviour.

Lainey Gossip in particular breaks this down, noting that the viral screenshots removed crucial context. In the extended footage, you can clearly see other people around, and they’re all walking together.

Timothée’s personal life has been under a microscope lately, and any “mystery woman” moment was always going to explode online. Add in Anamaria being a rising European actress, and suddenly it feels like a rom-com meet-cute, even if reality doesn’t support it.

Reddit speculation and reposted screenshots filled in the gaps with vibes instead of facts, and once a narrative takes hold, it’s hard to stop. But as of now, there’s zero confirmation from reps, no credible reporting of a relationship, and no evidence beyond “they were in the same place at the same time.”

So, verdict? This one’s debunked. Sometimes a hotel lobby is just a hotel lobby and not the start of a secret celebrity romance.

