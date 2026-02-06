The Bachelorette star claims she felt ‘bullied’ into making a post condemning ICE

The Bachelorette and The Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe has claimed on her recent podcast episode, Off The Vine, that she felt “bullied” by her followers about making a post regarding ICE.

Kaitlyn explained that she recently posted about the actions of ICE in Minnesota, saying that all she wanted to say in her post was that she’s “sad and scared” about what’s happening.

“That was my point I was trying to make. I wasn’t relating it to gun laws. I wasn’t relating it to politics”, Kaitlyn continued.

She then said that she got “about 2,000 angry, cruel and accusatory comments” who told her that because she didn’t speak up about previous issues or events she was “performative” and not “doing enough.”

She continued: “I was getting bullied into saying something when I literally had found out the day before about what was going on, because my algorithm was feeding me with Nashville ice storms. I didn’t even see what else was going on in the world.

“And it just was I didn’t want to be performative. I’m being now accused of being performative. And it’s just like, if I do speak on it, then more information comes forward.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe explained that she feels like she can’t win when it comes to addressing ICE, saying: “And then I look stupid again. Like, it’s just damned if you do damned if you don’t. And I just never also want to jump on something because it’s trending or everyone else is doing this.

“So I have to. And I tried to get all the information I had, but it was it’s just I couldn’t believe the nasty comments. And I’m just like, but I don’t want to perform grief or outrage.”

She admitted to not wanting “a platform for politics”, adding: ” And I don’t want to platform for religion or money or all the things that are really heavy to talk about, because it’s not who I am.

“And I know that sounds ignorant, but I want to platform where I can talk about my feelings and make people smile in a dark time.”

Kaitlyn then explained that she chooses “nervous system regulation” over “consuming the news 24-7” and she feels as though everyone is taking “out their anger on influencers because it’s so easy to do so.”

She said that after looking up what’s currently going on she felt her “whole heart drop” into her “butthole”, adding that the “news is so bad and it’s so scary.”

